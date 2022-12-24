| Sabyasachis Latest India Tote Collection Does Not Go Down Well With Netizens

Sabyasachi’s latest ‘India tote’ collection does not go down well with netizens

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:06 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

Hyderabad: Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee is a dear favourite of celebrities for his impeccably tasteful designer products, especially in bridal wear. However, there are a few times when his designs don’t go down well with people.

Sabya has recently launched a collection of extra-large bags called ‘India Tote’, which is disapproved by people both for its huge size and not-so-appealing designs.

Releasing a few pictures of the ‘India Tote’ from his official social media handles, the designer wrote, “The wisdom and beauty of India lies at the cusp of memory and modernity. It’s what drives me to make by hand, ignore trend, conserve endangered crafts and create a living heritage that can be passed down from one generation to the next.”

As the pictures went viral, internet users slammed the humongous size, the patterns and trolled the designer.

“Usually every design of yours is very artistic, unique, practical to use and graceful. For once I disagree with the size It looks more like a relocating bag (sic),” wrote a user. “Designers have come to a thinking that whatever they make will sell…dint expect this!! (sic),” said another.

Check out how others reacted:

Sabyasachi has launched new Tote bags which finally have enough space for women to carry their makeup, clothes, shoes, anxiety, stress, babies, and even boyfriends . pic.twitter.com/Uz3oGItXly — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 23, 2022

These are some horrendous designs by Sabyasachi. https://t.co/yeysBz7yWw — Mridu ⚯͛ (@mj_aIways) December 23, 2022

The shape makes it look like it can be used to float away across the sea as well! — ada (@shriadhar_ada) December 23, 2022