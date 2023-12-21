Safety first: Private schools in Hyderabad embrace masking for students

While some private schools have already sent out a safety advisory to parents, a few teachers are sensitizing students on wearing face masks in the classrooms and use of hand-sanitizers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:08 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Hyderabad: With an uptick in the Covid-19 cases and seasonal infections, several private schools in the city are advising students to mask up. While some private schools have already sent out a safety advisory to parents, a few teachers are sensitizing students on wearing face masks in the classrooms and use of hand-sanitizers.

Apart from advising parents to send their wards with a face mask and encouraging them to use sanitizer, a few schools have asked parents not send their ward to school if they were suffering from any health issues. This is to ensure that other students and staff do not catch the infection.

“As a precautionary measure, we have asked parents to encourage their kids to wear masks and use hand sanitizer or wash hands regularly. We have not made it mandatory,” a school correspondent said.

Depending on the cases post the winter vacation and directions from the government, the schools are expected to make face masks mandatory. The missionary schools will have a Christmas vacation from December 22 to 28, while the remaining schools have holidays on December 25 and 26.

“We continued to maintain Covid protocols. Regular washing of hands is mandatory in the school, though we have not made face masks mandatory as of now,” Y Shekhar Rao, president, Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association.