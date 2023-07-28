Sahil Salathia gets body-painted for PETA’s International Tiger Day campaign

Actor Sahil Salathia body painted to look like a tiger for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India's latest campaign ‘Cages are Cruel’, ahead of International Tiger Day.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:28 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Hyderabad: Actor Sahil Salathia, who was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s horror series, Adhura, body painted to look like a tiger for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India’s latest campaign ‘Cages are Cruel’, ahead of International Tiger Day.

PETA is known for roping in popular faces to participate in their campaigns. Through the photoshoot, Sahil and PETA have called attention to the suffering of the big cats caged in zoos. The aim is to encourage people to say “no to cages” and “let wild animals be free”.

In the eye-catching image, Sahil is seen as a tiger trapped in a cage. The picture was shot by photographer Rohit Gupta, and the bodypaint was done by Nahush Pise.

Speaking about why he wanted to be associated with the campaign, Sahil said, “Animals inside zoos often become so frustrated and depressed that they endlessly pace, circle, or sway. By teaming up with my friends at PETA India, I hope to encourage people to avoid any activity where an animal is confined to a cage.”

PETA India has revealed that lions and other big cats have 18,000 times less space in zoos than in nature, and that figure rises to 1 million times less space for captive polar bears. The NGO further recommends that zoos be transitioned into botanical gardens and repurposed to house only rescued animals.