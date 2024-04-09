Sai Karteek advances to quarterfinals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 April 2024, 10:25 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek continued his good run of form to enter the singles quarterfinals of the FNCC All India Men’s 5 Lac Tennis Tournament at Film Nagar Cultural Centre, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

In the pre-quarterfinal stage, the State player defeated Kamboj Udit of Haryana 7-5, 6-2 to enter the last stage of the competition. Another State player J Vishnu Vardhan downed Bathrinath Lohit Aksha of Tamil Nadu 6-3, 6-4 to progress to the next round.

Results: Singles Pre-Quarterfinals: J Vishnu Vardhan (1) (TS) bt Bathrinath Lohit Aksha (TN) 6-3,6-4; Kabir Hans(4) (OD) bt Kesharwani Maan (UP) 6-4, 6-4; Raghav Jaisinghani (6)(MP) bt Sagolshem Bhicky (MN) 6-2,6-2; Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy (TS) bt Kamboj Udit (HR) 7-5, 6-2; Chaurasia Yash (DL) bt Samuel Rashein (KA) 6-4, 7-6(4); Javia Dev (GJ) bt Shivank Bhatnagar (8)(DL) 6-0, 6-3; G Manish (3)(KA) bt Boopathy Sakthivel (TN) 6-4, 6-4; S Abhinav Sanjeev (TN) bt Jagmeet Singh (5) 6-4, 7-6(1).