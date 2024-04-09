Vishnu, Sai Karteek record wins in FNCC Tennis Tournament

Vishnu defeated Kodancha Srinivas Dheeraj of Tamil Nadu 7-6 (6), 6-2 to advance to the next round. While Sai Karteek beat Yashpaul Neeraj 6-4, 7-5.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 April 2024, 12:08 AM

Ganta Sai Karteek

Hyderabad: Telangana tennis players J Vishnu Vardhan and Ganta Sai Karteek recorded wins in the singles first round clashes of the FNCC All India Men’s 5 LAC Tennis Tournament at Film Nagar Cultural Centre, Hyderabad on Monday.

Vishnu defeated Kodancha Srinivas Dheeraj of Tamil Nadu 7-6 (6), 6-2 to advance to the next round. While Sai Karteek beat Yashpaul Neeraj 6-4, 7-5.

Also Read Good outing for Sai Karteek in FNCC Tennis Tournament

Results: Singles 1st Round: J Vishnu Vardhan (1) (TS) bt Kodancha Srinivas Dheeraj (TN) 7-6 (6), 6-2; Bathrinath Lohit Aksha (TN) bt Balsekar Aditya (MH) 6-3, 4-6, 6-1; Samuel Rashein (KA) bt Sarkar Ritabrata (7)(WB) 6-4,7-6 (3); Shivank Bhatnagar (8)(DL) bt Nishit Nilesh Rahane (MH) 6-4, 6-2; Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy (TS) bt Yashpaul Neeraj (2)(CHD) 6-4, 7-5; Raghav Jaisinghani (MP) bt Ingale Prasad (MH) 6-0, 6-3; Kamboj Udit (HR) bt Oges Theyjo Jaya Prakash (TN) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3; Jagmeet Singh (HR) bt Borthakur Abhinansu (WB) 6-4, 7-5.