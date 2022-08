| Sai Karteek And His Partner In Final Of Itf Mens Doubles Tennis Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:52 AM, Sat - 13 August 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek and his partner Mohamed Ali Abibsi from Algeria entered the final of the 15k ITF Men’s doubles tennis tournament in Tunisia on Friday.

The India-Algeria pair defeated third seeded duo of Anis Bhorbel (Tunisia) and De Carvalho Valentin (Portugal) 7-6 (8-6), 6-4.

Earlier in quarterfinals, the duo shocked top seeds Jones Maximus (Thailand) and Genov Anthony (bulgaria) 3-6, 6-4, 10-4.