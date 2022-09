Sai Karteek enters final of National Ranking tennis tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:02 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

Ganta Sai Karteek continued his good run by reaching the final of the men’s singles at the All India National Ranking tennis tournament.

Hyderabad: Ganta Sai Karteek continued his good run by reaching the final of the men’s singles at the All India National Ranking tennis tournament being held at the Sania Mirza Tennis Academy, on Thursday.

The talented player defeated Tushar Madan of Delhi 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinal. Earlier, he downed Bhupathi Sakthivel from Tamil Nadu 4-6,6-2,6-2 in the first round and beat Gokul Suresh of Tamil Nadu in the pre-quarters.

Also Read Tennis: Krish Tyagi enters final of ITF world Juniors Tour

In the quarterfinals, he downed Yash Yadav of MP 6-2,7-5.