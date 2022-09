Tennis: Krish Tyagi enters final of ITF world Juniors Tour

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:41 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

Hyderabad: Fourth seeded Krish Tyagi rallied from a set down to defeat Telangana player Tarun Korwar 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-4 to enter final at the Raja Narasimha Rao memorial ITF world Juniors Tour (J4) Under-18 age group Tennis Tournament at the Ash Tennis Academy, Shamirpet on Thursday.

He will take on Pranav Karthik, who downed Venkat Rishi Batlanki of USA 6-4, 6-2, in the final.

Results:

Semifinals:

Boys U-18 Singles:

Kriish Tyagi (4) bt Tarun Korwar 3-6,7-6(4),6-4;

Pranav Karthik (6) bt Venkat Rishi Batlanki (USA) 6-4,6-2;

Boys Doubles:

Pranav Karthik/Pavan Uppu (USA) (4) bt Bushan Haobam /Daksh Prasad (1) 7-5,7-6(9);

Vineeth Mutyala/Skandha Prasanna Rao bt Tarun Korwar/Aryan Jit Singh 4-6,6-3,3-10;

Girls:

Suhitha Maruri (1) bt Sonal Patil (3) 6-2,6-3;

Ruma Gaikaiwari (4) bt Madhurima Sawant (2) 3-6,7-5,7-6(2);

Girls Doubles:

Nandini Dixit/Madhurima Sawant (2) bt Niyati Kukreti/Saumrita Jagatdeo Verma (3) 6-1,6-3;

Ruma Gaikaiwari/Sonal Patil (1) bt Durganshi Kumar/Presha Shanthamoorthi 6-3,6-0.