Sai Nihar clinches second gold in Khelo India University Games

Sai Nihar Bikkina won 400m medley event gold in the ongoing Khelo India University Games in Guwahati on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 February 2024, 08:26 PM

Sai Nihar wins his second gold and overall third medal in the ongoing Khelo India University Games.

Hyderabad: Sai Nihar Bikkina of Telangana KLEF University continued his fine form to grab his second gold medal, winning top spot in the 400m medley event at the Khelo India University Games held at Dr Zakir Hussain Swimming pool in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The State swimmer grabbed top honours with a timing of 4:45:01s ahead of L Manikanta of Jain University Karnataka and Aaryan Bhosale of University Of Mumbai in second and third places respectively.

Earlier, Nihar had won a gold medal in the 200m medley and a silver in the 200m backstroke on Tuesday.

Results: 400m medley: Sai Nihar Bikkina (Telangana KLEF University) (4:45:01s), L Manikanta (Jain University Karnataka) (4:51.10s), Aaryan Bhosale (University Of Mumbai) (4:53.55s).