Khelo India University Games: Telangana’s Nihar bags swimming gold

The State swimmer Sai Nihar Bikkina clocked a timing of 2:12.88s to clinch a gold medal in the 200m medley event in the Khelo India University Games.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 February 2024, 08:23 PM

Hyderabad: Sai Nihar Bikkina, a student of Telangana KLEF University, clinched a gold medal in the 200m medley event in the Khelo India University Games held at Dr Zakir Hussain Swimming pool in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The State swimmer clocked a timing of 2:12.88s to finish ahead of Utsab Datta of West Bengal State University and L Manikanta of Jain University Karnataka in second and third places respectively. Nihar also had a good outing in the 200m backstroke, finishing second with a timing of 2:12.90s behind Subhasish Dey of Adamas University, who clocked 2:11.81s to seal the top spot.

Results: Men: 200m backstroke: 1. Subhasish Dey (Adamas University) (2:11.81s), 2. Sai Nihar Bikkina (Telangana KLEF University) (2:12.90s), 3. Aaryan Bhosale (University Of Mumbai) (2:13.31s); 200m medley: 1. Sai Nihar Bikkina (Telangana KLEF University) (2:12.88s), 2. Utsab Datta (West Bengal State University) (2:14.60s), 3. L Manikanta (Jain University Karnataka) (2:15.09s).