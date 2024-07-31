Said nothing unparliamentary, says Revanth

“I did not use a single word indecently. After Sabitha Indra Reddy raised personal issues, I had to respond," said Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 July 2024, 10:07 PM

Hyderabad: Sticking to his guns, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said there was nothing unparliamentary about his remarks on BRS women MLAs in the House on Wednesday.“I did not use a single word indecently. After Sabitha Indra Reddy raised personal issues, I had to respond,” Revanth Reddy said in an informal chit chat with media persons in the Assembly.

In fact, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the BRS leader Sabitha Indra Reddy was a synonym for cheat and fraud, he said. “When I campaigned for Sunitha Laxma Reddy during 2018 elections, two cases were filed against me. They are still pending in Kaudipalli and Narsapur,” he said, adding that Sunitha Reddy joined the BRS and became State Women Commission Chairperson but the cases against him were not withdrawn.

“All I told KT Rama Rao is that I was deceived by the sisters. I did not mention any names in the House,” Revanth Reddy said.

In the past, Sabitha Indra Reddy invited me to join Congress but she joined the BRS, which was in power then. She had even assured to take up responsibility in the elections. “But by the time I filed my nomination, a campaign was launched against me,” he said. If Sabitha Indra Reddy was humiliated and injustice was meted out to her, why did not BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao and former Minister T Harish Rao come to her rescue and support her, the Chief Minister asked.

Compared to the last 10 years, the Assembly was being conducted democratically. Majority of the time was being given to Opposition members but they were alleging that not much time was being given, he said. The government was not hoping to utilize the services of marshals nor suspension of members. If such situation arises, Speaker G Prasad Kumar would take a decision, he said, stressing that if required, MLAs membership could also be cancelled.

“In the past, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Sampath Kumar were suspended. I was also suspended for a whole session,” Revanth Reddy said.

Regarding Gadwal MLA B Krishna Mohan Reddy rejoining the BRS, the Chief Minister said recently eight to nine BRS MLAs met me and had tea recently. Did this mean that they joined the Congress, he asked.