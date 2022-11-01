| Saif Spends Quality Time With Son Taimur As Kareena Shoots For Her Next Film In London

Saif spends quality time with son Taimur as Kareena shoots for her next film in London

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:06 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

Hyderabad: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are the perfect embodiment of modern-day ‘couple goals’. While wife Kareena was away with their younger son Jeh for the shoot of her next film in London, Saif made sure he spent quality time with their elder son.

He jetted off with Taimur to celebrate the holidays in the island nation. In recent images that surfaced on the internet, Saif and Taimur were seen enjoying a pizza-making session and chilling on the patio in picture perfect Maldives.

Also Read Saif Ali Khan learns the art and mechanism of dealing with real guns

From snorkeling in clear waters to spending quality time amidst nature, reading, cycling and just enjoying each other’s company, the endearing images are a reminder of the importance of striking that perfect work-life balance. In of the pictures, we see little Taimur trying his hand at guitar.

The photographs went viral on social media platforms and entertainment websites as fans couldn’t stop gushing about Saif and Taimur’s special bonding.