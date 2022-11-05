Rakul unveils Hyderabad Strikers’ jersey ahead of Tennis Premier League

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Strikers’ (Team of Tennis Premier League) jersey was unveiled by actor and co-owner Rakul Preet Singh at Novotel Hyderabad Airport, Shamshabad on Friday.

Hyderabad Strikers were the Champions of Tennis Premier League – Season 3 and are looking forward to yet another successful season of TPL (Tennis Premier League) Season 4. It is all set to start on December 7 and conclude on December 11.

Fans can get ready for some intense, action-packed matches and full-on entertainment with renewed energy and passion. The tournament will take place in Pune at the Balewadi Stadium. All 8 franchises will play a total of 4 matches to qualify for the semi-final. Each match between two franchises will have a total of 4 games (Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Mixed Doubles, and Men’s Doubles).

Each game will be worth 20 points, thus there will be a total of 80 points at stake in each match. Each team will play a total of 320 points (80 points x 4 matches) at the league stage. The top 4 teams in the points table will qualify for the semi-finals. One player can only play two games in every match.

Tennis icons Leander Paes and Sania Mirza and film celebrities Like Sonali Bendre Behl, Rakul, Taapsee Pannu, and Aditi Rao Hydari are associated with the tournament.

The teams playing are Pune Jaguars, Finecab Hyderabad Strikers, Chennai Stallions, Bengaluru Spartans, Punjab Tigers, Delhi Binny’s Brigade, Gujarat Panthers, and Mumbai Leon Army. All matches of the League will be streaming live on SONY TEN 2 channels and the Sony LIV OTT platform.