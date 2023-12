SALAAR Review: Prashanth Neel’s Drama Marks REBEL-lious Comeback For Prabhas

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:29 PM, Fri - 22 December 23

Prashanth Neel’s storytelling is the essence of the film SALAAR. Audience familiar with Ugramm may notice similarities in the story, but they can also appreciate Neel’s evolution in storytelling, from Sri Murali’s Ugramm in 2014 to Prabhas’s Salaar in 2023.