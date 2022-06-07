Samantha’s latest post promoting Burberry outfit draws flak from netizens

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:22 PM, Tue - 7 June 22

Hyderabad: South actor Samantha has been shooting for the fashion brand Burberry while also sharing the posts on Instagram. One such promotional picture of the actor has been receiving flak over the picture-sharing format. In the picture, Samantha wore a black bikini top paired with a black and yellow skirt. While tagging the brand, the ‘Oh Baby!’ star added a red heart emoji as the caption.

Although several fans found the picture to be ‘hot’, there were many who trolled the actor for her choice of clothes for the brand promotion.

“Losing ur Respect slowly slowly…,” wrote a Instagram user. “Yeah, I know that money can make you clothe less. I’m sure Burberry paid you well for that outcome. Shit,” wrote another.

“Arey ye kis line me aa gyi aap”, “No..why overexpose.. there is no need”, “Please don’t repeat this type of work”, were some of the other comments pointing out at the actor’s choice of ‘minimal clothing’ in the picture.

However, the pictures seem to have won many actors’ hearts. Actor Anushka Sharma reacted to the post by saying, “Hottie,” with fire emojis. Lakshmi Manchu followed suit with the comment, “Someone get the fire extinguisher. Uff.” Actor Hansika Motwani and director Nandini Reddy both dropped fire emojis in the caption. Actor Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmita Konidela also commented saying, “Omg. What is this hotness.”

Meanwhile, Samantha was last seen in the Tamil romantic comedy ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She is also working for ‘Kushi’ with Vijay Deverakonda. The actor also has films like ‘Shaakuntalam’ and ‘Yashoda’ in the pipeline.