Samosa vendor hacked to death in Warangal

It is alleged that he was murdered by his rivals since he had a criminal background.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:45 AM, Wed - 30 August 23

Representational Image.

Warangal: A vendor who was eking out a living by selling samosas on trains was hacked to death by unidentified persons near the railway station in the city in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Nazeer (39). It is alleged that he was murdered by his rivals since he had a criminal background. The local police have shifted the body to the MGM hospital and are probing the incident.