Warangal: Two arrested for murder of former RTC employee

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:42 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Central Zone DCP MA Bari producing the accused in murder case before the media on Tuesday.

Warangal: The Mills colony police on Tuesday arrested two persons in connection with the murder of S Ramchander (68), a resident of SRR Thota on August 23. The accused persons were Papur Anil (33) of Sirpur Kagaznagar and his accomplice N Arun Kumar (38) of Challur village in Karimnagar district.

According to Central Zone DCP MA Bari, the motive behind the murder was a long-standing personal feud between Anil Kumar’s family and Ramchander’s family.

Ramchander, a retired RTC employee, was killed in his home when the accused, Anil, allegedly slit his throat. Investigation revealed that the accused held a grudge against Ramchander and his son due to a family dispute.

The accused’s sister had been married to Ramchander’s son Trilokchander some 20 years ago, but the marriage ended due to issues with the son’s behaviour.

Mills Colony Inspector T Suresh, IT Core Inspector Santosh, and Task Force Inspectors P Devender and A Rambabu jointly probed the case, leading to the apprehension of the accused.

