Retired employee murdered over land dispute in Warangal

The Mills Colony police have visited the scene of the crime and are investigating. The body was shifted to MGM Hospital for autopsy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:26 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

Warangal: A 67-year-old retired government employee, N Ramchandar, was murdered in his home in SRR Thota locality here on Wednesday. The victim’s wife, Radhabhai, said the murder was committed by people from a family with whom they had a land dispute in Shayampet. She said the accused had dragged her husband out of the house and slit his throat. He died on the spot.

