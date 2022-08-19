Sample these questions to ace the topic

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article focusing on the ratio and proportion topic. Here are some practice questions along with solutions on the ratio and proportion topic that will help you in your preparation for the State government recruitment jobs.

A bag contains 50 P, 25 P and 10 P coins in the ratio 5: 9: 4, amounting to Rs 206. Find the number of coins of each type respectively.

a. 360, 160, 200

b. 160, 360, 200

c. 200, 360,160

d. 200,160,300

Ans: c

Solution:

Let ratio be x

Hence no. of coins be 5x, 9x, 4x respectively

Now given total amount = Rs 206

=>; (.50) (5x) (.25) (9x) (.10) (4x) = 206

We get x = 40

=>; No. of 50p coins = 200

=>; No. of 25p coins = 360

=>; No. of 10p coins = 160

The compounded ratio of (2: 3), (6: 11) and (11:2) is

a. 1:2

b. 2:1

c. 11:24

d. 36:121

Ans: b

Solution:

Compounded ratio: When we compound two or more ratios with each other through product or multiplication, the result is simply a compound ratio.

Thus, the product of two or more ratios; i.e, ab:cd is a ratio compounded of the simple ratios a:c and b:d.

Required compounded ratio = (2/3 x 6/11 x 11/2) = 2/1.

A dog takes 3 leaps for every 5 leaps of a hare. If one leap of the dog is equal to 3 leaps of the hare, the ratio of the speed of the dog to that of the hare is:

a. 9:5

b. 2:3

c. 4:7

d. 5:6

Ans: a

Explanation:

Dog: Hare = (3*3) leaps of hare: 5 leaps of hare = 9:5.

The ratio of male and female in a city is 7:8 respectively and percentage of children among male and female is 25 and 20 respectively. If number of adult females are 1,56,800, what is the total population of the city?

a. 4,12,480

b. 3,67,500

c. 5,44,700

d. 2,98,948

Ans: b

Solution:

Let the total population be ‘p’

Given ratio of male and female in a city is 7:8

In that percentage of children among male and female is 25% and 20%

=>; Adults male and female % = 75% & 80%

But given adult females is = 1,56,800

=>; 80% (8p/15) = 1,56,800

=>; 80 x 8p/15 x 100 = 1,56,800

=>; p = 156800 x 15 x 100/80 x 8

=>; p = 367500

Therefore, the total population of the city = p = 367500

