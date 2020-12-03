Samsung announces new scholarships under ‘Star Scholar program’

The application period for Star Scholarship program for the academic year 2020-21 will be open until January 25, 2021

By | Published: 7:49 pm

Hyderabad: Under the fifth edition of its Star Scholar program, Samsung has announced 150 fresh scholarships to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) students starting a full term course in an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) or a National Institute of Technology (NIT) for the academic year 2020-21.

According to a press release, Star Scholar program provides financial support of up to Rs 2 lakh every year for up to five years to the scholarship recipients that cover a significant share of their educational expenses.

The selection of first-year applicants is based on their all India rank in the JEE Main. However, to get a renewal of the scholarship for the 2nd -4/5th year, the applicant is required to maintain a Semester Grade Point Average (SGPA) or Cumulative Grade Point Average (CPGA) rating of 5 or above.

The application period for Star Scholarship program for the academic year 2020-21 will be open until January 25, 2021. For more details, visit website https://www.samsung.com/in/microsite/sapne-hue-bade/star-scholar/

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .