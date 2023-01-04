Samsung Galaxy F04 launched in India for Rs 7,499

On the software front, the Samsung phone has been launched with the Android 12 operating system and the brand has also promised to offer 2 years of OS upgrade.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:21 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Hyderabad: Samsung Galaxy F04 has been officially launched in India. The budget smartphone has been unveiled on Flipkart and will be available on sale from January 12. The device starts at an introductory price of Rs 7,499, in two colour options — jade purple and opal green.

However, the introductory price of Rs 7,499 will be valid only for a limited period and the device will be available for Rs 9,499, after the offer ends.

The Samsung Galaxy F04 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is powered by a MediaTek P35 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded to up to 8GB RAM with the help of virtual RAM.

On the software front, the Samsung phone has been launched with the Android 12 operating system and the brand has also promised to offer 2 years of OS upgrade.

The phone consists of a dual rear camera system — a 13-megapixel primary camera coupled with a 2-megapixel secondary camera. On the front, the phone includes a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery setup.

Meanwhile, the company reportedly will also announce its Samsung Galaxy S23 series this year. However, The South Korean smartphone manufacturer hasn’t yet revealed the official date yet.