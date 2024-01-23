Samsung Galaxy S24 series launched in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 January 2024, 10:01 PM

Hyderabad: Samsung Galaxy S24 series was officially launched in Hyderabad with a midnight sale at Master Telecommunications, Punjagutta here on Tuesday.

The S24 series introduced the “Galaxy AI” features, incorporating artificial intelligence into various functions of the phone. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are available in vibrant shades of Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Marble Gray, and Onyx Black, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow colour options.

One of the standout features of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a 200MP wide camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom, and a 10MP telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video chats, there’s a 12MP front camera.

The Galaxy S24 series boasts an array of AI-driven features, including Live Translate, Note Assist, and Circle to Search. Running on Android 14-based One UI 6.1, the phones feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S24 comes with 8GB of RAM, while the S24+ and S24 Ultra offer 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

The S24 Ultra, encased in a Titanium frame similar to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, showcases Samsung’s commitment to design and innovation. The series is equipped with powerful batteries, ranging from 4,000mAh to 4,900mAh, supporting various charging options, including wired, wireless, and Wireless PowerShare.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi direct, and a USB Type-C port. The phones feature IP68-rated dust-and water-resistant builds, Samsung Knox security, Passkeys, and support for the company’s Knox Vault.

The Samsung team, including NagurMoula SK, Sachin Jain, and Sudheer, attended the launch event.

The Galaxy S24 series starts at Rs.79,999. While Galaxy S24 Plus starts at Rs.99,999 and Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at Rs.1,29,999.