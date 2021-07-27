Samsung to launch 1st Mini LED curved gaming monitor

The latest product is the industry’s first curved gaming monitor with Mini LED display, Samsung said.

Seoul: Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday its new curved gaming monitor with Mini LED display will be launched this week.

The Odyssey Neo G9 will hit the shelves in South Korea on Thursday with a price of 2.4 million won ($2,085). It will be globally available by August 9, according to the tech giant.

It uses the Quantum Mini LED light source that is 1/40 the height of a conventional LED, which is also used in Samsung’s Neo QLED TVs, reports Yonhap news agency.

The 49-inch monitor is also equipped with Quantum Matrix technology that offers 12-bit gradation for greater control of the light source, making dark areas darker and bright areas brighter with 2,048 dimming zones.

Samsung said its Quantum HDR 2000 solution provides a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, alongside a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1.

The Odyssey Neo G9, featuring 100R curvature, also offers dual quad high-definition of 5,120Ã—1,440 resolution with 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, for immersive gaming experience, according to Samsung.

Samsung said the monitor also comes with a rear infinity core lighting system, which includes 52 colorus and five lighting effect options, for a better gaming environment.

The monitor also received Eye Comfort certificate by TUV Rheinland, a leading international certification organisation, to ensure the eye safety of users.

