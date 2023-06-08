Samuhika Akshara Abhyasam programme at Yadadri on June 10

The parents should register their children's name at the reception centre at Yadadri hill shrine by June 9
Yadadri-Bhongir: A ‘Samuhika Akshara Abhyasam’ programme will be organized by the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam in Hall no. 2 of the Vrathamandapam down the hill shrine at 10 am on June 10.
Temple Executive Officer N Geetha said arrangements were made for the programme for 100 children on the day. There would be no charge for the children to participate in the programme. The parents should register their children’s name at the reception centre at the hill shrine by June 9.