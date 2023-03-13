Sand reach will be created to overcome sand shortage: Mancherial Collector

Collector Santosh said a joint committee formed to identify sand reaches inspected the site for mining the sand in the riverbed of Godavari River near Vempalli village

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh said a sand reach would be created to overcome shortage of sand at Vempalli village in Hajipur mandal. He convened a meeting with officials of geology, mining and groundwater departments here on Monday.

Santosh said a joint committee formed to identify sand reaches inspected the site for mining the sand in the riverbed of Godavari River near Vempalli village. He said the charges would be increased by Rs 5 per kilometre to transport sand as requested by owners of tractors.

He warned that stern action would be initiated against illicit mining and illegal transportation of sand in any part of the district.

