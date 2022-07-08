Sangareddy: 15.70 lakh cash stolen from HDFC bank ATM in Bhanur

Sangareddy: Unidentified miscreants cut open an ATM and stole Rs 15.70 lakh in cash at Bhanur village in Patancheru Mandal in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The intruders used gas cutters to cut open the ATM machine. The theft was noticed on Friday morning when some locals went to the ATM to withdraw money on Friday morning. The police was immediately alerted. The BDL Bhanur Police led by DSP Patancheru Bheem Reddy and Inspector Vinayak Reddy have visited the place. Along with the bank staff, the police have collected the evidences. They were also going through the CCTV footage available in and around the ATM machine. The investigation is on.