Sangareddy: 4.8 kg of gold seized from man on private bus

Task Force personnel, who were checking vehicles on NH-65 at Kamkole toll plaza in Munipally mandal, seized the ornaments from Chandresh, who was taking the ornaments without any documents.
Sangareddy: Sangareddy police seized 4.8 kg of gold ornaments from a person while he was taking the ornaments to Hyderabad from Mumbai on Tuesday morning on a private travel bus.
Since the man identified as Chandresh was taking the ornaments without any documents, Task Force personnel, who were checking vehicles on NH-65 at Kamkole toll plaza in Munipally mandal, seized the ornaments from Chandresh.
He was shifted to the Sangareddy police headquarters.