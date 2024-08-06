Sangareddy: 4.8 kg of gold seized from man on private bus

Task Force personnel, who were checking vehicles on NH-65 at Kamkole toll plaza in Munipally mandal, seized the ornaments from Chandresh, who was taking the ornaments without any documents.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 August 2024, 04:49 PM

Gold ornaments seized by Sangareddy police while it was being taken without documents on Tuesday.

Sangareddy: Sangareddy police seized 4.8 kg of gold ornaments from a person while he was taking the ornaments to Hyderabad from Mumbai on Tuesday morning on a private travel bus.

Since the man identified as Chandresh was taking the ornaments without any documents, Task Force personnel, who were checking vehicles on NH-65 at Kamkole toll plaza in Munipally mandal, seized the ornaments from Chandresh.

He was shifted to the Sangareddy police headquarters.