Sangareddy: Addicted to online betting, young techie ends life

The victim was identified as Koniti Ravi Kumar (28), a resident of Chaitanya Nagar in Patancheru

Published: 9:38 pm

Sangareddy: A young software professional, who was addicted to online betting, died by suicide on Tuesday after he incurred huge losses in betting. The victim was identified as Koniti Ravi Kumar (28), a resident of Chaitanya Nagar in Patancheru.

According to Patancheru Police, Ravi Kumar, son of Prabhakar, used to work as Software Engineer with Infosys in Bengaluru till March last. The Covid-triggered lockdown made him work from home since then. His father Prabhakar said Ravi Kumar was addicted to online betting and suffered huge losses. Though he had paid his son Rs one lakh recently to help him clear the debts, the amount was not sufficient since the debts had piled up into a few lakhs.

Unable to come out of the debt trap, Ravi Kumar ended his life by hanging from a ceiling fan at their residence, Prabhakar told the police, who registered a case.

