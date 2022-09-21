Sangareddy: Animal Warriors travel 150 km to rescue stray dog

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:36 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

A stray brought to Hyderabad from Bidar for a surgery after rescuing it by Hyderabad based AWCS on Wednesday. A team of AWCS led by Santoshi had visited Bidar on Wednesday at 3 am after two and half hours of travel from Ameenpur and they brought the dog to Hyderabad for treatment.

Sangareddy: Hyderabad-based Animal Warriors Conservation Society (AWCS) team travelled all the way to Bidar in Karnataka State, nearly 150 km from Hyderabad, to save a dog on Wednesday morning. The dog’s neck was stuck in a plastic ring. It could not even eat much as its face swelled to football size. Some animal lovers called the AWCS team on Tuesday.

Speaking to Telangana Today, founder member of AWCS Santoshi Nair said that the dog could not eat anything because the ring tightened around its neck deep to the neck bone. It was struggling with it for many months.

A team of AWCS led by Santoshi had visited Bidar on Wednesday at 3 am after two and half hours of travel from Ameenpur. After removing the plastic ring, they brought the dog to Hyderabad for treatment. Santoshi said it appeared that the PVC ring got around its neck somehow when it was young. When it grew up, it had tightened around its neck.

Since it was moving close to Medical College near Bidar, the medical students have noticed it and alerted the AWCS team when the students’ efforts to catch the dog failed. After conducting thorough tests, a veterinarian based in Tirumalgherry in Hyderabad Dr Gangadhar had assured to conduct surgery on the dog. The effort of the AWCS had won the hearts of medical students and citizens of Bidar. AWCS members Manish and Ganesh accompanied Sanotshi on this rescue operation.

Watch: