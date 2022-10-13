Sangareddy: Body of man with throat slit found near Outer Ring Road

Published: Updated On - 02:46 PM, Thu - 13 October 22

Sangareddy: The body of an unidentified man, apparently murdered by slitting his throat, was found on the outskirts of IDA Bollaram town on the service road of Outer Ring Road (ORR) on Thursday morning.

The man was aged between 25 and 30 years. His legs and hands were tied with a rope and his throat was slit with a sharp weapon, according to Bollaram Inspector Surendar Reddy.

Police were yet to identify him. The body was shifted to the Area Hospital Patancheru for autopsy and a case was registered.

Investigation is on.