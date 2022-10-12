Sangareddy: Miscreants flee with hundi from Bonthapally Temple

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:27 PM, Wed - 12 October 22

Miscreants dumped the hundi on the outskirts of Gummadidala in Sangareddy district.

Sangareddy: Unidentified miscreants decamped with the offering box from the Sri Veerabhadra Swamy Temple, Bonthapally in Gummadidala Mandal in the wee hours of Wednesday.

After breaking the box open and stealing the moneyu and other valuables deposited in it by devotees, the miscreants dumped the hundi in the forest area near Gummadidala. When the priest opened the temple on Wednesday morning, he found the hundi missing and approached the police.

Police, according to SI Vijaya Krishna, registered a case and examined CCTV footage. They have found visuals of three people lifting the hundi at 4.45 am on Wednesday. Investigation is on.