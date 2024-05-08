Mango orchards in 2,646 acres damaged in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 May 2024, 07:15 PM

Siddipet: Mango crop that was ready to be harvested was damaged in a big way across erstwhile Medak due to the untimely rains and winds that lashed the district on Tuesday.

According to a primary estimation by horticulture officials, mango orchards in 2,646 acres were damaged.

A huge amount of fruit fell due to the winds. Following the rains on Tuesday, Horticulture officials carried out a primary enumeration on Wednesday to assess the crop damage.

Meanwhile, vegetable crops were also damaged in 11 acres. The crops of 979 horticulture farmers spread over 15 mandals were damaged, officials said.

Standing maize crop was also damaged to some extent, but the agriculture department could not complete the enumeration.

Horticulture officials in Medak said mango crops in 28 acres were damaged in Veldurthy and Chinna Shankarampet mandals. In Sangareddy district, horticulture crops were damaged in Jinnaram, Gummadidala and Patancheru mandals. However, the officials could not get exact statistics until late evening.

Meanwhile, the paddy brought to procurement centres was damaged across erstwhile Medak. Since the procurement is still ongoing, the paddy was kept at procurement centres. Rainwater flooded procurement centres in many places.