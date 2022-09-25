Hyderabad Woman gang-raped in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:59 PM, Sun - 25 September 22

Representational Image

Sangareddy: A woman from Trimulgherry in the State capital was allegedly given sedatives, forcibly taken to an isolated place near Didgi village in Zaheerabad of Sangareddy district and gang-raped.

The incident, which is said to have happened on Friday night, came to light after local residents found her and alerted the police. According to the Zaheerabad Police, the 26-year-old woman was forcibly brought to the Zaheerabad area from Kukatpally on Friday night by some persons who were known to her. She was dumped in an isolated area after being raped by them. The locals called in the police and handed her over after they found her on Saturday morning.

Since the woman appeared to be in an inebriated condition, the Zaheerabad Police took her to a hospital initially for tests. Later, following a complaint from her, a case was registered with the police visiting Trimulgherry and Kukatpally on Sunday for investigation. It was found that the woman, a mother of two, had separated from her husband and was living with her children.

The police, who refused to disclose further information, were expected to hold a press conference on Monday.