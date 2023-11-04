Sangareddy: Elderly woman injured after BJP campaign vehicle hits her

The elderly woman was rushed to the Mallareddy Hospital located at Jeedimetla for treatment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:38 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

Sangareddy: An elderly woman sustained serious injuries after a BJP campaign vehicle hit her at Jinnaram Mandal headquarters on Saturday.

The victim was Dappu Narsamma (78) from the same village. While the crowd was waiting for BJP candidate Nandishwar Goud from Patancheru constituency at Jinnaram on Saturday afternoon, the driver of the campaign vehicle reversed the vehicle, hitting Narsamma.

She was rushed to the Mallareddy Hospital located at Jeedimetla for treatment. The Jinnaram police have registered a case and have taken the driver into custody.

