Sangareddy: GITAM students showcase dancing talent at open mic event

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:40 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

GITAM Unversity Hyderabad Students are giving a performance during the open mic programme at Rudraram in Sanagreddy district on Wednesday. The students of GITAM enthralled the audience with their specular dance performances during an open mic programme organised on the premises of the campus.

The programme proved to be an excellent platform to showcase the talents of the students. Talking the student’s Senior Manager at the Directorate of Student Life, Samir Khan said the students, who come from across India, had displayed diverse dance performances during the programme.

The Convenor of the programme Snheit said that the students enjoyed the day because they could exhibit themselves during the programme. Kalakriti Club of GITAM had organised the event.

Sujay (Cultural), Mahindra (Marketing), Vivian (Literary), Shreya (Dance), Adithya (Music), Sindhu (Arts), and Sri Hari (Graphic Design) lead the teams.