Sangareddy: Gudem Madhusudhan Reddy donates Rs 10K each to 180 VRAs

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:22 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

VRAs are posing for a picture with Gudem Madhusudhan Reddy in Patancheru on Monday.

Sangareddy: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Gudem Madhusudhan Reddy has donated Rs 10,000 each to 180 Village Revenue Assistants (VRA) working in the Patancheru Assembly Constituency on Monday. As the VRAs were not getting their salaries since they went on strike, the VRAs were struggling financially. After coming to know about their hardships, Reddy donated Rs 18 lakh to 180 VRAs. As Dasara festival was approaching, Reddy invited them to the GMR convention centre and handed over the amount. He also hosted them over lunch.

The VRAs JAC thanked the TRS leader saying it was a huge relief ahead of Dasara. Madhusudhan Reddy is the younger brother of Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy.

