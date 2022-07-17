Telangana govt grants administrative sanction for super speciality hospital in Patancheru

17 July 22

The Super Speciality Hospital will be taken up in a 8.15 acres of land in Patancheru town

Sangareddy: Patancheru town is all set to get a-200 bed super specialty hospital as the Telangana government has granted administrative sanction for the release of Rs 185.55 crores on Saturday evening.

The hospital will be taken up on 8.15 acres of land near the Urban Health Centre in the town. Since the Patancheru area was having a huge number of industries, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the State government to build the 200-bed ultra-modern hospital by gathering 75 per cent of funds from bulk drug industries under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). While the Pollution Control Board, which would get funds from bulk drug industries, will spend Rs 138.65 crore (75 per cent), the State government will bear the remaining 46.22 crores.

According to the GO, the Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation will take up the construction of the super specialty hospital besides procuring the machinery needed.

The Hospital will function under Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad. Since the workers working in bulk drug industries will face a different kinds of health issues, the hospital will have some special departments to treat the patients. The hospital will also have an exclusive ward for treating patients with burn injuries. As the workers frequently suffer from burn injuries in bulk drug industries, there will be a highly equipped ward for the cause. The Sanagreddy district administration has allotted near Urban Health Centre.

Thanking Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for issuing the administrative sanctions for taking up the hospital works, Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy has said that he will ensure the hospital is completed within a short time since there was enough fund available with the Pollution Control Board. Following the NGT orders, the MLA has met the Chief Minister, Finance Minister T Harish Rao, and Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy seeking the grant of funds. He has thanked them all for their speedy response.

