Sangareddy: One killed, three injured in road accident

Sangareddy: One died, and three persons sustained injuries in a road accident at Gangwar Junction in Nyalkal Mandal when the car hit a road divider and slipped roadside on Monday.
The deceased was driver Shambun Lakshmikanth Reddy (27) of Haddanur village in Nyalkal Mandal. Anusha (16), Rupa Sree (16), and M Lakshmikanth Reddy (35) have sustained injuries. The locals have rushed them to the area Hospital Zaheerabad for treatment. Haddanur Police have registered a case.
