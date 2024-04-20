Sangareddy: Rainwater submerges paddy harvest at procurement centres

Farmers rushed to the procurement centres to cover their paddy heaps with tarpaulins. Since the procurement of the paddy was going on at a snail's pace, most of the paddy was still at the procurement centres.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 April 2024, 07:45 PM

Sangareddy: Untimely rains lashed several places in Siddipet district and isolated pockets of Sangareddy and Medak districts. The paddy brought to procurement centres across the erstwhile Medak district was drenched in rainwater.

The farmers have demanded the government to speed up the procurement because they were struggling to save their harvest. Meanwhile, standing crops were also damaged across the erstwhile district.

Former Minister T Harsh Rao, Dubbak MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and other leaders visited the procurement centres to examine the damage caused by the rains to the farmers.

Meanwhile, rains had brought cheers to the general public as the temperatures came down considerably.