Paddy stored in purchasing centers soaked with unseasonal rain in old Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 April 2024, 08:35 PM

Karimnagar: Paddy stored in purchasing centers was soaked due to unseasonal rain that hit a few parts of the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Friday afternoon.

Though farmers tried to protect crops by covering their produce with tarpaulins, some of the farm produce was drenched in rainwater.

Mango orchards were also damaged due to heavy winds. Light to very light rainfall was recorded in some parts of the old Karimnagar district.

The highest of 27.5 mm rainfall was recorded in Veernapalli of Rajanna-Sircilla district.

While 12.3 mm drizzling was recorded in Kankula, Sultanabad mandal of Peddapalli district, Peddalingapur of Illanthakunta mandal received 9.5 mm followed by Namapur-5.8, Ellanthakunta 4.0, Manala-3.0, Medipallimm-3.0, Thirumalapur of Kodimial mandal-2.5, Kandikatkur-2.3 and Avnoor of Mustabad mandal 2.3 mm.