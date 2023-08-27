Sangareddy sculptor to exhibit work at national expo

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:57 PM, Sun - 27 August 23

Sangareddy: A Sangareddy-based sculptor has got an opportunity to exhibit his work at the 63rd National Exhibition of Art, which will begin on August 28 at Lalitha Kala Akademi in New Delhi. Hothi Basavaraj, 44, from Nyalkal mandal headquarters, has named the scultpure ‘Journey in the Golden Cage-1’.

This will be the second time that he will be exhibiting his work. Speaking to Telangana Today, Basavaraj said his sculpture was themed on the concept of the notion of freedom that people had in their minds and the reality.

The work has a man carved in wood placed inside an iron cage coated with golden paint. Basavaraj, who has taken up several State government sculpting projects in the past, had won the best sculptor award from the Telangana government.

He had also developed a tribal Museum at Mannanoor, Jodeghat, Srisailam and other places. It was a great honour to exhibit his work at a national exhibition, he said.

