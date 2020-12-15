Sangareddy sees dip in industrial mishaps

The district, a prominent industrial hub in Telangana, has over 1,800 factories.

Sangareddy: Industrial accidents in Sangareddy district during 2020 claimed the lives of 14 employees.

Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories, Sangareddy, Maroju Praveen Kumar told Telangana Today that as many as 18 industrial accidents, including the one at Vindhya Organics at IDA Bollaram on Sunday, occurred during 2020, resulting in injuries to 18 persons, besides the 14 deaths.

The district, a prominent industrial hub in Telangana, has over 1,800 factories across the district. Praveen Kumar pointed out that the number of industrial accidents had in fact come down when compared to the previous year since the industries have been improving upon the safety measures. Stating that 18 people died and 17 injured in 34 industrial accidents in 2019, he said they were also sensitising managements on a regular basis to improve the safety measures at workplaces.

Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy has been accusing the industries of maintaining poor safety measures at the workplace. In the wake of the mishap at Vindhya Organics, the MLA, who has been raising the issue of safety in industries time and again, said the administration will soon conduct a meeting with officials and industry managements. A majority of 1,800 industries were located in the Patancheru constituency.

The Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories said the explosion at Vindhya Organics at IDA Bollaram was one of the biggest incidents reported this year. Though no human loss of life was reported, eight people sustained serious injuries in the mishap. In another accident, two persons were killed in an industrial mishap at Sadasivpet in September.

Praveen Kumar said they were preparing a report on the mishap at Vindhya Organics which would be submitted to higher officials in a couple of days.

