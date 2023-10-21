Sangareddy: Three killed after tractor crashes into waterbody

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:26 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

Sangareddy: Three persons died after a tractor crashed into a tank at Kolkuru village of Sadasivapet mandal on Saturday.

The victims were Mangali Gopal (30), Etala Ramana (45) and Yempally Ramesh (30). According to the police, the three were on their way to wash the tractor in the tank when it slipped into the water body. Death was instant for them. Relatives said they were preparing to wash the tractor ahead of Ayudha Puja for the vehicle.

A case was registered and the bodies were shifted to the Area Hospital Sadasivapet for postmortem.

