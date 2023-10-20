Pravallika suicide case: Boyfriend Shivaram Rathod surrenders before court

Shivaram Rathod, who had allegedly cheated Pravallika, a student who eventually slipped into depression and died by suicide at a hostel in Ashoknagar, Chikkadpally, last Friday, surrendered before the court.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:11 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Special teams were making efforts to nab him since the police registered a case against Shivaram four days ago. Pravallika, a native of Warangal district allegedly was into a relationship with Shivaram for a few years. However, the man later committed to marry another woman and on coming to know about it, Pravallika is suspected to have hanged herself at her hostel at Ashoknagar on last Friday night.

Some students’ organizations and political parties attributed the suicide of the woman to TSPSC Group-II examination cancellations and staged a protest against the government.

However, the police during investigation came to know that the woman ended her life after her relationship with Shivaram went sour.