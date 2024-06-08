Sangareddy tops State in settling cybercrime cases

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 June 2024, 11:32 PM

Sangareddy: During the National Adalat, the legal services authority, Sangareddy and Sangareddy Police have settled a record number of 216 cyber crime cases and initiated the process of returning Rs 24.45 lakh to victims. Sangareddy stood at the top among all the districts in settling the cyber crime cases during the Lok Adalat organised across the State on Saturday.

SOP

Considering the cases, which had less than Rs 25,000 transactions, as PLC (Pre-Litigation Cases) cases, the Director of Telangana Cyber Security Bureau, Shikha Goel has met the Telangana Legal Services Authority’s request to send standard operating procedure to the District Legal Services Authority to settle down such cases.

Order copies sent

The officials have sent order copies to concerned banks to release the Rs 24.45 lakh to victims soon. Superintendent of Police, Chennuri Rupesh has appreciated D4C DSP N Venugopal Reddy, Inspector Ravi, DCRB Inspector Ramesh and others staff for their efforts in resolving such a gigantic number of cyber crime cases at one go.

The legal services authority, and police have settled another 489 IPC, 1,018 e-petty, and 428 DD cases during the Lok Adalt organised on the premises of the district court complex on Saturday. The total number of cases settled