Sangareddy: Two killed after DCM van goes out of control at Isnapur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:06 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

Representational Image.

Sangareddy: A DCM van went out of control, killing two persons and injuring two others seriously on NH-65 at Isnapur under the Patancheru Police Station limits on Tuesday.

The van ran over three two-wheelers. The deceased were Vengala Suresh Chary (45) and Dharavath Ramchandar (52). While Chary was driving a two-wheeler, Ramchandar was pillion riding the bike of his friend Sunil Kachava. The driver of DCM had lost control over the steering and hit these two bikes and another bike of an unidentified person. Chary and Ramchandar died on the spot while Sunil and another person were battling for life in the hospital.

A case has been registered.

