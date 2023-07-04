Telangana: Three engineering students killed in road accident at Ibrahimpatnam

Three engineering students were killed when a car rammed into their motorcycle at Ibrahimpatnam in Ranga Reddy district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:59 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Three engineering students were killed when a car rammed into their motorcycle at Ibrahimpatnam in Ranga Reddy district on Tuesday evening.

The victims were identified as Bhanu Prasad, Narayan Reddy and Naveen, all pursuing engineering course from Bharat Institute of Engineering and Technology.

According to the police, the trio was going on a motorcycle when a car coming in an opposite direction rammed into the bike near HP Petrol Pump located on Ibrahimpatnam and Raipole village around 5 pm.

“The car driver was steering his vehicle in a rash and negligent manner resulting in the accident. All the three victims sustained serious injuries and died on the spot,” said Ibrahimpatnam Inspector, G Rama Krishna.

The police on information reached the spot and shifted the bodies to Ibrahimpatnam government hospital. A case is registered against the driver of the car and investigation going on.

Also Read Row over rangoli leads to murder in Hyderabad