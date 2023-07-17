Sangareddy: Two killed, two injured in road accident at ORR

Two persons died and two others were injured after the tyre of a lorry carrying granites burst on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near IDA Bollaram in Sangareddy
The victims were Anil Sada (30) and Darendar, both migrant workers from Bihar. According to the Patancheru Police, the five labourers were employed with a granite shop located at Vattai Nagulapally in RC Puram mandal. They were ferrying the granites in the lorry to deliver them to a customer. Two of the injured workers are in a serious condition, while the third survived with minor injuries.
The police have registered a case.