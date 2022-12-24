| Sangareddy Woman Jumped Into Anna Sagar Tank Leaving Her Two Year Old Son On Bund

The body has been retrieved from the tank by locals.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:35 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

Sangareddy: A married woman, K Swathi (32) died by suicide after she jumped into Anna Sagar tank near Jogipet town on Saturday.

Police said Swathi had an argument with her husband Raju and left for her parents house in Jogipet with her two and half-year-old son. After getting down from the bus at the Anna Sagar tank, she drank toddy in a shop and later jumped into the lake leaving her son on the bund.

