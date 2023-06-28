Sanitation workers play vital role: Collector RV Karnan

Health problems being faced by sanitation workers, the work to be done on behalf of the government, and rulers to be followed were explained to employees in the training.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:31 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Karimnagar: Collector RV Karnan said sanitation workers were playing a vital role in keeping villages and towns clean.

Participating in a two-day training programme for trainers on ‘Safety and Dignity of Sanitation Workers’ on Tuesday, Karnan said it was their responsibility to honor and protect the health of sanitation workers, who were creating hygienic conditions for the good health of the public.

He instructed the trainees to check the health of sanitation workers by conducting health camps in villages, clusters, wards, mandals and municipalities every month.

Besides providing health insurance facilities, all legitimate facilities should be provided to workers, he said.

65 employees of Municipal, MEPMA and Rural Development departments from Karimnagar, Adilabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Rangareddy and Khammam districts underwent the training. Master trainers, who underwent training at a national level master training programme held in Ahmedabad trained the employees.

Precautions to be taken for the protection of particular category workers were also explained by dividing sanitation workers into five categories including road sweepers, drainage cleaners, garbage separators, public latrines, and septic tank cleaners.